Abhishek Bachchan

Why Vivek Oberoi-Abhishek Bachchan's warm hug at PV Sindhu's felicitation ceremony calls for attention—Photos

At the recent event held to felcitate shuttler PV Sindhu in Mumbai by Sahara honcho Subrata Roy, several prominent personalities made their attendance count.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Months after actor Vivek Oberoi hit the headlines for his meme controversy related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, looks like somebody has let bygones be bygones.

Yes! At the recent event held to felicitate shuttler PV Sindhu in Mumbai by Sahara chief Subrata Roy, several prominent personalities made their attendance count.

Out of all, what caught everyone's attention was the moment at the photo-op session where a moment came when Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek came face-to-face with Suresh Oberoi and family.

Well, the Bachchans warmly greeted the Oberois and met cordially. The shutterbugs went click click and the flashlights didn't stop a second.

Check out the photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The hug between Abhishek and Vivek clearly shows how the celebs have moved on from all the controversies and are busy in their own lives.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic in which he played the titular role of the PM whereas Abhishek was seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan'.

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanVivek OberoihugPV SindhuAishwarya Rai BachchanSalman Khan
