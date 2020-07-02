Why Xerxes Irani of 'Roadies' fame would love to be locked with Amitabh Bachchan during lockdown

New Delhi: Ex-'Roadies' contestant Xerxes Irani, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, shared his lockdown routine and chose an actor over Bollywood actresses when asked to choose the one celeb he'd love to be locked with during lockdown.

Xerxes' day begins with his dogs and workouts after which he helps his mother with daily chores. He plays football in his backyard and flies kites to avoid the boredom while he also revealed he's been binge-watching some web-series and TV shows during this period.

On being asked to pick a celeb with whom he'd love to be locked, Xerxes said it would be megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"I would get to learn a lot from him and his whole life story. That would be interesting. And, also my fellow Parsis like Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi who are brilliant actors or someone like Naseeruddin Shah," Xerxes told BollywoodLife.

Folks, what has been your daily routine during the lockdown. Tells us in the comments section below.