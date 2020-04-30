Will always cherish the love I've received from him: Alia Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday wrote that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was a legend who became her friend over the years and she will forever cherish the love she received from him.

The 67-year-old actor, who acted in over 150 films during his five-decade-long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening. Alia was among the close family and friends present at his cremation.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, she posted a heartfelt note for the late actor, describing him as a "beautiful man" who brought love and goodness in her life. "What can I say about this beautiful man...who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... And though I've known him like that all my life... For the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely tweeter and a father!" wrote Alia, who worked with Kapoor in 2016 movie "Kapoor and Sons".

"In these past two years, the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him...today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," she added.

Kapoor, familiar to generations of filmgoers for his many films over the years, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on April 29. He died at 8.45 am on Thursday, the family said in a statement.

They requested fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown. The family further said that Kapoor kept the doctors and medical staff at the hospital "entertained to the last." "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."