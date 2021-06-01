Will celebrate his life rather than bury ourselves in sadness: Wajid's wife Kamalrukh

Mumbai: Wajid Khan of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid died on June 1 last year, and the late musician's wife Kamalrukh says his family has chosen to celebrate his memories instead of burying themselves in sadness. Kamalrukh took to Instagram on Tuesday to share throwback photographs with her late husband with their children, daughter Arshi and son Hrehaan.

"It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness," she wrote.

Talking about how their children reminds her of Wajid, Kamalrukh added: "I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan -- through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them."

"The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity," she concluded.