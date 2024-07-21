New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 3 ex-contestant Payal Malik has announced her decision to divorce her husband Armaan Malik, who is currently inside the house with his second wife, Kritika Malik. In a shocking revelation through her daily vlogs, Payal Malik revealed that her decision to divorce Armaan Malik is largely due to the intense hatred and trolling she and her children have endured, especially after Vishal Panday's recent slap controversy.

This shocking confession marks a significant shift in her public narrative, shedding light on the personal struggles she's been facing amid the ongoing controversy.

Watch The Vlog Here:

In the vlog Payal Malik said, 'Aisa lgta h sari cheezen humare bachchon ke upr aari hai, ise acha h golu (Kritika) and Armaan ke ane ke baad mein bachchon ko lekar alag hojau...'. Payal Malik concluded with a bold statement, declaring, "Ye family tutegi..." She also addressed Vishal Panday controversy, expressing regret for any misunderstandings caused by misleading clips circulated by anonymous sources.

Payal Will Move Out With Her Kids?

In her latest video, Payal Malik expressed her frustration, stating, "I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid, so she might keep him while I leave with my three kids. The negativity surrounding our situation is unbearable. We can’t put our children through this. Either all three of us separate, or two of us, or I walk away entirely."

As per reports by ANI, Payal opens up about handling trolling, “We have an experience of handling trolling. We have been using YouTube and Instagram for four years. We faced trolling and very harsh comments in the first year, but later on people started recognising us, so they thought that we were not like that so now trolling does not have that much effect on our lives.'' She added.

In her vlog, Payal Malik also mentioned that she is waiting for Armaan and Kritika to return home before making a final decision about her marriage.

Armaan Malik joined the show with both of his wives, Payal and Kritika. Payal, who was evicted from "Bigg Boss OTT 3" after the first week, This unconventional family setup has been a major topic of controversy and discussion.