Arjun Kapoor

Will do whatever it takes to bring cancer awareness: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor will be lighting up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red as a gesture to show his support to cancer patients. He says he will do whatever it takes to bring awareness about the deadly disease.

On World Rose Day on September 22, observed worldwide to bring happiness in the lives of cancer patients, Arjun will light up the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red as a special gesture for cancer patients.

The cause matters deeply to Arjun as he has been through a deep personal loss due to this illness.

"It is a cause that is extremely close to me for very personal reasons. I will do whatever it takes to bring awareness on cancer, support as many who are affected by it and try and tell as many that only our spirit can make us fight this disease.

"I'm looking forward to meeting these little brave-hearts who are battling cancer with a smile. Their courage is inspiring and heart-breaking," Arjun, who lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer, said.

He has collaborated with the Cancer Patients Aid Association for the event where he will distribute roses and gifts to the kids who will join him on the occasion.

World Rose Day is observed every year in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

