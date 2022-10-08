Will kill you before Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh gets death threat

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after she appeared in 'Bigg Boss Season 13'. While she could not lift the trophy on the show, she became one of the most popular face of Indian television industry. She is now all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is slated to release this December.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh received a death threat from an anonymous person. As per Bollywoodlife, the anonymous person threatened to kill Santokh on a phone call and said that he will do so by breaking into his home before Diwali this year.

The report stated that Shehnaaz's father Santokh received the call from an unknown person while he was travelling from Punjab's Beas to Tarn Taran. The anonymous caller insulted Santokh and threw verbal slangs at him before threatening to kill him. Following the incident, the family approached the police and filed a complaint.

Earlier in December 2021, Shehnaaz's father Santokh was shot at in Amritsar while he was returning home. He, however, escaped unhurt in the firing incident. Santokh had joined BJP ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in 2022. He was returning from an event in Amritsar when the incident took place.

Reportedly, four gunshots were fired which hit his car. The attackers fled soon after Santokh's gunmen rushed to save him.