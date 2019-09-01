Will miss working with Tiger Shroff: Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan says he will miss working with his "War" co-actor Tiger Shroff the most.

Hrithik on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video from the film's wrap-up celebration.

He captioned the image: "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

In "War", Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

