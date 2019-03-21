हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Will only produce clean content for web, says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan said if he ever produces content for digital medium, he would make sure it caters to the family audience. 

Will only produce clean content for web, says Salman Khan
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan said if he ever produces content for digital medium, he would make sure it caters to the family audience. 

The 53-year-old actor said he has been approached for producing content for web.

"Web series is fine but the content should be clean. I don't like all that rubbish that is going on. 

"I have been approached and I have not said no. I will produce web content but it is going to be 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' type," Salman said in a group interview here. 

There were reports that the actor will be producing a web series for children, but he did not confirm working on the project. 

Salman is currently busy promoting his upcoming home production "Notebook", which marks the debut of actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. It releases on March 29.

His next acting venture is "Bharat" and Salman said the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to release on Eid, will be out soon. 

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. 

Apart from this, Salman is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after close to two decades. Titled "Inshallah", the film is a love story and features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

The "Sultan" star refrained from sharing any details on the project. 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanwebseriesWeb contentnotebookSalman
Next
Story

Salman Khan believes right kind of education can solve Kashmir dispute

Must Watch

PT55S

Soldier martyred as Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri