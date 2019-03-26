Will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get engaged soon? Deets inside

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romance is the talk of the town, especially after the dimpled actress expressed her love on stage at a recent award show. The duo has never really shied away from openly talking about their relationship and is often spotted hanging out together.

It was RK who first opened up on his relationship with Alia in an interview with GQ India last year, calling it 'new'. And ever since, a lot has moved ahead in a positive direction.

And now, the latest buzz is that the lovey-dovey couple might take their relationship to another level soon, given the fact that RK's mommy Neetu Singh is quite fond of the dimpled beauty. The parents approve of the relationship and mommies—Neetu and Soni Razdan often share pictures of the two together.

According to a report in Mid.Day.com, RK and Alia might get engaged soon as rumours are rife about them taking their romance to another level. So, does it mean a formal engagement? Well, we don't know that yet and nothing has been officially announced.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space together in 'Brahmastra' for the very first time. The movie is the first part of an adventure-fantasy trilogy. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The film is hitting the screens on Christmas this year.