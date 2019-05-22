close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

Will Smith is afraid of mice

Smith also jokingly warned DeGeneres that he would break everything if she did not remove the mice from the studio.

Will Smith is afraid of mice

Los Angeles: Actor Will Smith, who loves to perform daredevil stunts on and off screen, is actually afraid of mice in real life.

On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the anchor confronted the "Aladdin" actor about his fear of mice. She even tricked him into thinking there were live mice in the studio, reports etcanada.com.

After seeing the mice, Smith got scared and asked DeGeneres to take them away from the studio.

He said: "Dont play with that... I am terrified of mice. I had a childhood experience with it."

Smith also jokingly warned DeGeneres that he would break everything if she did not remove the mice from the studio.

When DeGeneres asked him to overcome his fear of mice, Smith said: "Not today... I will address it some other day."

Sharing a short video clip of the episode, the talk show host tweeted: "Will Smith is so afraid of mice, he can't even look at the one I have right next to me."

 

Tags:
Will SmithWill Smith moviesHollywoodThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Next
Story

Cannes: Anil Kapoor lauds daughters' 'art with fashion' strokes

Must Watch

PT4M25S

5W1H: Election Commission rejects opposition parties' demand regarding VVPAT slips