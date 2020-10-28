हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaan Kumar Sanu

Will stop Bigg Boss 14 shoot if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise for his 'Marathi' comment, warns MNS leader Amey Khopkar

Jaan was recently trending after fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated him alleging nepotism.   

Will stop Bigg Boss 14 shoot if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise for his 'Marathi' comment, warns MNS leader Amey Khopkar

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar has issued a warning against 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. 

Khopkar has alleged that Jaan has insulted the Marathi language inside the show. He said, "Within 24 hours if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise then Bigg Boss 14 shooting will be stopped."

'Bigg Boss 14' is being shot in Goregaon, Maharashtra.

He added, "If one has to stay in Maharashtra then you have to respect Marathi language."

Reportedly, Jaan Kumar Sanu told other contestants on the show that if they wish to speak with him, then don't talk in Marathi.

MNS leader Khopkar has claimed that such a statement is derogatory and disrespectful towards Marathi language.

For the uninitiated, Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of the contestants inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. He has been making news ever since his stint started. 

Jaan was recently trending after fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated him alleging nepotism. 

 

