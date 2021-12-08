Will Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding with daughter Vamika?

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the town because of their wedding, which is just a few hours away. The duo is all set to take the big step in their relationship and become Mr and Mrs. Their close family members and friends have already reached the venue and wedding festivities have kicktarted in full swing.

Now, all eyes are set on A-list stars and who all will be marking their attendance at the wedding. As per the buzz, Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will attend Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, which is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. However, 'Virushka' will not be taking their daughter Vamika along with them. The possible reasons could be to avoid the paps stationd outside the venue or the fear of Omicorn variant in India.

It is to be noted that Anushka and Katrina have shared screen space in films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero'.

Meanwhile, the couple has extended invitations to celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar among others. Akshay Kumar, who has shared screen space with Katrina in several films, have also received invitation. Reports are there that they have also invited Bollywood's current lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, it is unlikely that the duo will attend the wedding ceremonies of VicKat.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are said to have been dating since 2019, are expected to tie the knot as per the Hindu rituals. While the wedding ceremony is expected to take place on December 9. The couple is also expected to host a grand reception on December 10

