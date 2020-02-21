'Wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier blows kisses at fans, slays in shades of red

New Delhi: Remember Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who went viral with a wink? She is breaking the internet again with a kiss! Yes, Priya Prakash recently treated her Instafam to a Boomerang video of herself blowing out kisses and it has left her fans elated.

On the other hand, she also posted a set of stunning pictures of herself casually slaying in red, need we say more? Her fans have dropped heart emoticons in all her posts and comments like "wow" and "awesome" have been posted in plenty.

The posts feature her in a red outfit, which she has paired with a red lip colour and trendy glasses. Take a look:

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation in 2018 after a video clip of hers from Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went crazy viral. The internet was swooning over her wink and looks.

The actress is an avid social media user and is followed by 7.3 million people on Instagram. Just recently, she also trended a great deal for pictures from her photoshoot for a Malayalam magazine with 'Oru Adaar Love' co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

After 'Oru Adaar Love', Priya Prakash's film 'Sridevi Bunglow' was announced. The film's shooting is complete but the makers are yet to announce a release date.