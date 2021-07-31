हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier reacts to trolling, says 'I have faced a lot in 3 years and have become numb to it'

Priya or 'wink girl', as she is famously called recently featured in Telugu romantic thriller titled Ishq: Not a Love Story with Sajja Teja. 

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier reacts to trolling, says &#039;I have faced a lot in 3 years and have become numb to it&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in 2017 - all thanks to her wink which made her a national crush. Priya or 'wink girl', as she is famously called recently featured in Telugu romantic thriller titled Ishq: Not a Love Story with Sajja Teja. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, Priya Prakash Varrier opened up on facing online trolling. She said, "These people tend to forget that even though you are a public figure, we all have a personal life. We all are simple human beings at the end of the day and you live a normal life like any other and that's the thing they tend to forget. I don't think so you can always be responsible for posting some stuff on Instagram and I am a person who keeps herself with no filters on Instagram. I show my vulnerable, happy self so I think, people should start normalizing all these. You can't always be well-guarded and be how others want you to be. Talking about trolls, I have faced a lot in 3 years and I have become numb to it. I just take positives and ignore others." 

Her co-star Sajja Teja also reacted to trolls and told Pinkvilla, "There are not many trolls I have seen to be very honest but I take it in a very positive way. At least they are spending some time, they know who I am and that is my priority. My outlook will be like at least I'm reaching to a lot of people...they known me at least as an actor, as a budding actor this is my priority of being noticed by more number of people."

Directed by SS Raju and produced by Mega Super Good Films production studio, Ishq: Not a Love Story stars Sajja Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles. The romantic thriller is a remake of a 2019 Malayalam film of the same name. The film is released on July 30, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priya Prakash Varrierwink girlTrollingTrollspriya prakash
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty defamation suit: Bombay HC asks media outlets to take down content

Must Watch

PT5M11S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day