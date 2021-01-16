Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's scintillating dance moves in 'Ladi Ladi' song set temperature soaring - Watch

New Delhi: South sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who broke the internet with her wink is now back with a new sizzling song. Titled 'Ladi Ladi', the track feature Priya Prakash along with debutant Rohit Nandan.

The Telugu song 'Ladi Ladi' has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Priya Prakash Varrier herself. Watch it here:

The overnight internet sensation took to Instagram and also shared a BTS video clip of the difficult dance moves along with a caption.

Sri Charan Pakala has composed the music and Kittu Vissapragada has penned the lyrics. It has been directed by Raghu Thapa.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.