NewsLifestylePeople
FALGUNI PATHAK

Wish I could take legal action: Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai' remake version

Falguni Pathak news: The noted singer also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of 'O Sajna', Neha Kakkar's version of the song.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Wish I could take legal action: Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai' remake version

Mumbai: Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's iconic number 'Maine Payal Hai', who wishes to take a legal action against the Bollywood singer.

The 53-year-old singer told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999. "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said.

Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of 'O Sajna', Kakkar's version of the song. According to Pinkvilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar.

Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

 

Live Tv

Falguni PathakNeha KakkarMaine Payal Hai remakeMaine Payal Hai songneha kakkar newsNeha Kakkar trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral