close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

With great risks, come greater rewards: Sushant Singh Rajput

With great risks, come greater rewards: Sushant Singh Rajput
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

 
Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says all his risks might not have paid off at the box-office, but they enriched him as an actor.

After entering Bollywood with "Kai po che!" in 2013, Sushant has won plaudits for his acting in "PK", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya".

"I feel an absolute sense of exhilaration to play a new character, to live a new life and to see it come alive on the screen. I have been fortunate, to say the least, that I have found people who have seen me fit into some really brave films," Sushant said.

"Some have seen success, and some have not, but each one has enriched me as an actor but most importantly as a person. I have always truly believed, that with ‘great risks, come greater rewards' and that's been my thought process with every film I have chosen," he added.

Sushant's latest release is the college buddy film "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

What's next? "Give me a few days at least to enjoy the reactions for 'Chhichhore'. When you give a film your all, there are myriad emotions running through just at the time of its release. The feedback so far has been humbling and I just want to soak it all in. When the audience love what you have created, give you a pat on your back for choices -- what more can an actor ask for," he said.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSSRChhichhore
Next
Story

Having a baby is on Priyanka Chopra's to-do list

Must Watch

PT57S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour