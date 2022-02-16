हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri

"Within half an hour of having dinner, he got a heart attack," shares Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law

Late legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law and grandson expressed their grief on the demise of their beloved family member.

"Within half an hour of having dinner, he got a heart attack," shares Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Late legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law and grandson expressed their grief on the demise of their beloved family member.

Bappi Da's son-in-law Gobind Bansal shared, "It is a very sad day today for us. Dada has entertained the entire country and everybody loved him."

Talking about how he passed away on Tuesday night, Bansal shared, "He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more."

The cremation ceremony of the iconic singer will take place on Thursday morning after the arrival of Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri from Los Angeles.

Bansal shared, "Bappa will arrive at 9 pm today. The cremation will be held tomorrow at around 10 am at Pawan Hans crematorium."

Bappi Da's grandson Swastik Bansal broke down while expressing his sadness.

Talking about his grandfather, he said, "He started my music career and he is my idol. It is because of him that I am a singer today. I love him and will always love him. I still can't believe that my dadu is no more."

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was at 'Bigg Boss 15', where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song 'Bachcha Party'.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night following his battle with Obstructive Sleep Apnea. 

 

