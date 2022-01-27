‘Without you I am nothing’: On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, brother Shehbaz shares video clip from Bigg Boss 13

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, turns 28 years on Thursday (January 27). Shehnaaz, who is fondly called ‘Sana’ received a special wish from her brother Shehbaz Badesha. He entered the Bigg Boss house on Sana’s birthday as her connection two years ago. Sharing a video collage from his stay inside the house, Shehbaz wrote, “Happy birthday my sister without u i can proudly say that iam nothinglove u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill”.

Check out the cute video:

Shehbaz also shared a series of photos with Shehnaaz on his Instagram stories.

Shehnaaz had a turbulent 2021 as his rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla suddenly passed away at the age of 40 on September 2 after suffering a massive heart-attack - leaving his family, friends, loved-ones and fans in a state of shock. Sidharth and Shehnaaz chemistry was hugely appreciated inside the BB house. The two were fondly referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’. They remained close to each other after the show ended and would even make several joint appearances.

Shehnaaz will pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on the finale of Bigg Boss 15.

She was last seen in the super-hit Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Her recent collaboration with musician Yashraj Mukhate for the music video ‘Boring Day’ has gone viral.