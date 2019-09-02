'Woh 7 Din' was a life-changing moment: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor reminisced about his days as a struggler and said that "Woh 7 Din", his maiden film as a mainstream hero, was a life-changing moment and role.

Anil on Monday took to Twitter, to share a still from the sets of the 1983 film.

"From 1977 to 1983 I had been working... Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and 'Woh 7 Din' was that chance! A life changing moment and role!" he captioned the picture.

The 62-year-old actor, who has a career spanning over three decades, says his career has been a dream come true for him since then.

"Since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!"

"Woh 7 Din", directed by Bapu, co-stars Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's songs, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal became very popular on its release.