close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Woh 7 Din

'Woh 7 Din' was a life-changing moment: Anil Kapoor

Anil on Monday took to Twitter, to share a still from the sets of the 1983 film.

&#039;Woh 7 Din&#039; was a life-changing moment: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor reminisced about his days as a struggler and said that "Woh 7 Din", his maiden film as a mainstream hero, was a life-changing moment and role.

Anil on Monday took to Twitter, to share a still from the sets of the 1983 film.

"From 1977 to 1983 I had been working... Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and 'Woh 7 Din' was that chance! A life changing moment and role!" he captioned the picture. 

The 62-year-old actor, who has a career spanning over three decades, says his career has been a dream come true for him since then.

"Since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!"

"Woh 7 Din", directed by Bapu, co-stars Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's songs, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal became very popular on its release. 

 

Tags:
Woh 7 DinAnil KapoorBollywood
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty reserves a yellow welcome for Ganpati

Must Watch

PT53M52S

Taal Thok Ke: Countdown for Kulbhushan Jadhav's return to India begins?