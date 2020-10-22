Women are born multi-taskers, says 'Bellbottom' producer Deepshikha Deshmukh

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Bellbottom, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. The venture became the first film in the industry to start shooting post lockdown, and also reached the finishing line with two extended schedules in Scotland and London.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh kept a track of COVID-19 protocols on and off the sets, ensuring that the cast and crew felt safe and at home. Deepshikha whose children also accompanied during this time, thinks women in positions of power should not surprise anyone anymore.

"Women are born multi-taskers. We raise children and manage large film crews without skipping a beat because we can. A lot of women play multiple roles in one lifetime, on film sets, in offices, at home because they know how to. I also feel women in power make things better for everyone, especially other women", she said.

Adding more, Deepshikha said, "I may be one of the youngest producers in the industry but my being a woman should not surprise anyone anymore. We had Devika Rani running Bombay Talkies in the 1940s! In the film industry, we all are recognized for the kind of work we do, and your ability to decides your opportunities. Today actors like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma is running their own production houses. Ekta Kapoor is a powerhouse. So is Zoya Akhtar and there is Rhea Kapoor and each of these women do things their way, tell stories that they want to and do a great job. I feel proud that with Bellbottom, a film that given the circumstances and the logistics, seemed impossible to shoot but is today getting rave reviews for its teaser. I am also very excited about our film Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan which will be premiered on Amazon Prime during Christmas."

It is all about ambition and overarching vision, she says and adds, "after Bellbottom, my production instincts have sharpened and I have learnt a lot. All of which will come in handy during the next film. The hunger to produce, better films with great content will keep me going forever."

Bellbottom also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead besides Lara Dutta in a pivotal role.