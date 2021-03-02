Wonder Woman Gal Gadot announces third pregnancy, shares adorable family pic with hubby Jaron Varsano and daughters!

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The "Wonder Woman 1984" star already shares daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, three -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

"Here we go again," the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature "Minari".

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.