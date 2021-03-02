हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot announces third pregnancy, shares adorable family pic with hubby Jaron Varsano and daughters!

Gal Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature "Minari".

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot announces third pregnancy, shares adorable family pic with hubby Jaron Varsano and daughters!

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The "Wonder Woman 1984" star already shares daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, three -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

"Here we go again," the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature "Minari".

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

 

