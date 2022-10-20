Won't let you get married: Vaishali Takkar's ex-beau threatened actress with dire consequences

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar, who was about to get married to her boyfriend, left her fans shocked after she took her life at her house in Indore on October 15. The police investigating her death recovered a suicide note blaming her ex-boyfriend and neighbout Rahul Navlani, from the spot. Vaishali had mentioned in her note that the accused had been harassing her and she would like the law to punish him.

Now, Vaishali's brother Neeraj Takkar in a conversation with India Today shared details about Rahul and how he threatened the actress. As per Neeraj, Rahul Navlani and his father run a plywood business in Indore. He stated that that Vaishali came in contact with Rahul after she returned to Indore from Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they used to work out in the same gym in Indore.

Neeraj further shared that Rahul Navlani used to harass his sister Vaishali a lot. "He used to threaten her that he would never let her settle down or get married). Vaishali has written about all her relationships in her diary. Rahul used to message the man Vaishali was engaged to and would threaten her," he told the website.

For the unversed, Vaishali, who was unable to take the constant mental harassment by her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife, decided to end her life by hanging herself at her home in Tejaji Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh on October 15, 2022. She was 30. Her body was found the next day by her father. Police on Wednesday arrested Rahul Navlani the main accused in the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Takkar, an official told PTI. However, his wife, who has also been booked in the suicide case, is currently on the run.