Woods are lovely, dark and deep but I have promises to keep: Manisha Koirala's walk into the wilderness

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned author Manisha Koirala believes in staying connected to nature. Her walk into the wilderness looks beautiful and surreal. The talented actress took to social media and posted pictures/videos from her latest walk into the woods.

Manisha Koirala wrote: Regaining strength..“The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.” Robert Frost

The actress was on the top of her game for more than two decades. Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and later went on for the extensive treatment and chemotherapy to a hospital in New York.

Manisha braved the 'C' word and is today a cancer survivor. She believes in spreading awareness about the disease and lending support to the needy. She even talked her about her journey with Cancer and battling it upfront in one of her TEDx Talks session in Jaipur a few years back.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju'. She played Nargis Dutt on-screen. She was also seen in 'Prassthanam' and a short film 'Maska'.

Manisha bats for social causes and maintains a healthy lifestyle. She is a fitness freak and often shares pictures of her practising yoga. She has also co-written a book called, 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life' chronicling her battle with the deadly 'c' word.