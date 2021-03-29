हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Woody Allen

Woody Allen denies daughter Dylan Farrow's sexual assault charges

"Nothing that I ever did with Dylan Farrow in my life could be misconstrued as that," Woody Allen says in a now-released interview that took place last year.

Woody Allen denies daughter Dylan Farrow&#039;s sexual assault charges

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Woody Allen has addressed the allegations of sexual assault made against him by daughter Dylan Farrow.

"Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that," Allen says in a now-released interview that took place last year,

"Why would a guy who's 57 years old? I never was accused of anything in my life, I'm suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia's country home (with) a seven-year-old girl. It just -- on the surface, I didn't think it required any investigation, even," the 85-year-old said in the interview, which aired on "CBS Sunday Morning show" on March 28, as reported by People magazine.

"It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. They still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her," Allen added.

The allegations of child and sexual abuse against Farrow were first made by the then-seven-year-old Dylan in 1992, shortly after the filmmaker's split from actress Mia Farrow.

Since Allen's interview took place last year, it does not address any of the claims made in the four-part documentary series, titled "Allen v Farrow", which started streaming on HBO Max recently.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Woody AllenDylan Farrowsexual assault chargesSexual harassmentWoody Allen daughter
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on Holi, shares unseen throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan!

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack in Sopore on the occasion of Holi, 2 people die including SPO