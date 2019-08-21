close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tushar Pandey

Working in a multistarrer is like playing team sport: Tushar Pandey

He will be soon seen in "Chhichhore" along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar.

Working in a multistarrer is like playing team sport: Tushar Pandey
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tushar Pandey is yet to play a solo hero in a Bollywood film, but he has no complaints about featuring in multistarrer movies. The "Pink" actor feels doing such projects is like playing a team sport.

"If a story can truly justify a multistar cast, I think it is always more exciting for the audience. For actors, the feeling is like playing a team sport where each player has a responsibility to ensure the team wins," Tushar told IANS. 

"If the team gels, the players support each other. It's the best feeling a creative process can give," added the "Hum Chaar" actor.

He will be soon seen in "Chhichhore" along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar.

"Shraddha, Sushant and everyone are absolutely a joy to work with. We would discuss the scenes a lot and the whole process was to make this wonderful script come alive. 'Chhichhore' is a brilliant script and the way director Nitesh (Tiwari) Sir created the atmosphere throughout the shoot, the set felt like a happy place," he said.

He plays one of the protagonists whose nickname is Mummy. "He is mumma's boy. I don't want to reveal much because I would like everyone to experience his journey when they see it on September 6," said Tushar.

"All I can say is that Nitesh Sir has crafted Mummy as such a wholesome character which shares both vulnerability and confidence to take on any challenge. Mummy is based on one of Nitesh Sir's juniors during his IIT student days," he added.

Will he do more multi-starrer films?

"Definitely, why not? The king is the script. If there's a character that has importance in the story, and I feel excited about it, then it doesn't matter if it's a solo lead or a multi-cast," said Tushar.

 

 

Tags:
Tushar PandeyTushar Pandey moviesChhichhore
Next
Story

'You never know who to trust, people can be fake': Britney Spears

Must Watch

PT13M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 21th August, 2019