'Working on film projects with Pankaj Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah has been a privilege': Manasi Parekh

New Delhi: Actress Manasi Parekh had a terrific 2022! From working with some stalwart names in the industry to being a part of projects that have nourished her as an actor, Manasi has experienced a great year on the work front.

Manasi shares, 'It's been a tremendous year for me. Working on film projects with Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Pankaj Kapoor has been a privilege. Also, travelling to Australia, America, Cannes, Paris and London performing with Parthiv, to now gearing up for the release of our next production, work-wise it's been incredible. All the projects I have worked on this year have only and only given me the best learning experiences, and I am very grateful for all of that!" shares Manasi.

On the personal front, Manasi was lucky enough to get an equal amount of time to spend with her daughter Nirvi. Manasi says,'I have been able to spend time with Nirvi in equal measure and be a part of all her special moments. What a special year 2022 was! I now look forward to the new year with renewed hope, vigor and happiness".