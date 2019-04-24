close

Working with Alia Bhatt was amazing: Tiger Shroff

"She is better than me in this one," added the actor, known for his dancing skills.

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has teamed up with actress Alia Bhatt for a song from his upcoming film "Student of the Year 2". He says he had a great time working with the "big star".

"We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that…working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song," Tiger told the media here on Wednesday.

Tiger was present here along with the film's director Punit Malhotra, and his co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday for the launch of the song "Mumbai dilli di kudiyaan".

Choreographed by Remo D'souza, the song's video features Tiger, Tara and Ananya. The video projects a fun equation between the three actors. How did the director manage to give them equal screen time?

Malhotra quipped: "Whoever reached for shooting early, got more footage in the song."

On matching up to Tiger's dance level, Ananya said: "We did not try to match up with him, though it is impossible. So, we tried to focus on moves, those 'latkas' and 'jhatkas'…"

Tara added: "We tried to complement each other which came across nicely in the song I guess."

"Student of the Year 2", backed by Dharma Productions, is set to release on May 10.

 

