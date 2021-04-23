World Book Day 2021: Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs who are book lovers!

New Delhi: Are you a book lover? Because if you are then today is your special day. Every year on April 23, the world celebrates World Book Day or International Day of the Book. Many of our Bollywood celebrities too love to carry a book or two as companions outdoors.

While it is extremely important to read as much as you can to be able to have a wider perspective, seldom we get time in our daily busy routine to sneak out some time for a book.

But there are book lovers who manage to read and read, no matter what time of the day.

We thought of listing out a few popular Bollywood celebrities who simply love to read and recommend reading to others too.

So, here are Bollywood's biggest bookworms:

1. Sonali Bendre: Bollywood actress Sonali Bedre is a huge book lover and even has her own book club online called 'Sonali's Book Club'! The 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress has often spoken about how books have helped her persevere through tough times, especially during her battle with high-grade metastasized cancer for which she underwent treatment in New York. A week ago, the actress shared the next book in her reading list to keep her busy during the recent lockdown in Maharashtra.

2. Saif Ali Khan: The actor-producer loves to spend his time immersed in a good book. Even though he isn't on social media, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of him reading, something he excessively during the lockdown.

3. Shweta Tiwari: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari also enjoys a good book's company and often pairs the relaxing, solo activity with a hot cup of coffee.

4. Soha Ali Khan: Just like her brother Saif Ali Khan, Soha also loves getting lost in the literary world of books! The 'Rang De Basanti' actress often posts about her latest reads on her Instagram to share her reading journey with fans.

5. Alia Bhatt: The young star kid and Bollywood actress has a strong affinity towards books. In one of her book-related social media posts, she spoke about how reading gives us a place to go when we're physically stuck in one place - alluding to the lockdown.

Also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) promotes reading, publishing, and copyright through this day. The day was first celebrated back in 1995. However, a similar event is observed in the UK and Ireland in the month of March.

We wish you a happy reading session!