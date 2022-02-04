हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World Cancer Day 2022

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana bats for early detection of disease, talks about myths

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On World Cancer Day, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared an awareness post about Breast Cancer on her social media. A cancer survivor herself, Tahira has emerged as a source of power and influence for millions with her inspiring journey of battling cancer. 

Without shying away from the ailment, Tahira chose to educate others and strived to create awareness about breast cancer by breaking the taboo and bursting myths. 

On World Cancer Day today, advocating self-examination and early detection of cancer Tahira once again offered her contribution to the awareness by sharing an informative reel about the misconceptions in society and the ideal measures to opt for Breast Cancer. 

Emerging as an inspiration to women across quarters, Tahira has reflected her strong ideologies and unabashed opinions about women empowerment and embracing individuality through various means including her books, films as well as social media. 

The multi-faceted personality recently launched #WomensWednesday on her social media as a medium of female expression and empowerment.

 

