NEW DELHI: The emotions were high on Sunday evening across the country after Team India's excruciating loss to Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia beat India by six wickets to lift its sixth World Cup, while India was denied its third World Cup silverware. The finale match between India and Australia left billions heartbroken and among them was Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was spotted fighting back her tears at the stadium.



Anushka was among the B-Townn celebs who turned up at the Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer up the Team India. A photo of the actress has surfaced on the internet where she is seen in an emotional state. The actress is seen with her fingers covering her face and apparently trying to hold back her tears.

Actress Athiya Shetty, who was seated next to her, also appeared to be tensed and heartbroken with the outcome of the game and was seen with a serious expression on her face.



Another photo also surfaced post-match, portraying Anushka hugging the cricketer and her husband Virat Kohli as he teared up. The image went viral, resonating with fans who shared in the pain of India's defeat. Despite the loss, Virat Kohli received the Player of the Tournament award for his stellar performance.

Exceptional Efforts by Team India



Despite a commendable performance throughout the tournament, Team India fell short in the final against Australia. The Men in Blue displayed exceptional skills and determination, leaving fans and critics alike praising their journey to the final.



Prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others witnessed the intense clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The atmosphere turned sombre as Australia secured the trophy, silencing the cheers from the stands.



Meanwhile, for the past few days, rumours about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy has been doing the rounds. It is being speculated that the actor and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are expecting their second child after Vamika.

