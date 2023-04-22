World Earth Day: Aishwarya Sakhuja Talks About The Condition Of Stray Animals, Calls It 'Heartbreaking'

New Delhi: World Earth Day is majorly recognized for issues like global warming, climate change and excessive pollution becoming a major concern on our planet.

While these issues are main highlights for people to be aware of the damage that they are causing to our environment, other issues like cruelty towards animals who are an equally important part of our environment tend to take a backseat.

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who has always been very vocal about topics concerning animal welfare, decided to share her thoughts about animals not being treated well. "“The condition of stray animals is very heartbreaking. We have encroached on their space, and we have forgotten how to peacefully coexist with stray animals. But, ironically, they teach us how to coexist with them beautifully. By learning to coexist with them, we can also learn to respect and appreciate the diversity of life around us."

Aishwarya adds, “It's disappointing that humans have assumed themselves superior, and I believe that both humans and animals are equally important on this planet. Neglect and ill-treatment towards stray animals can lead to diseases, injuries, hunger, and thirst. The situation can only improve if we realize that this planet belongs to us all, and when that basic realization and respect is found, that is when I feel that things can really improve. Till then we will always have a few superheroes in every locality who not only take care of the strays by feeding them but also open their hearts and homes by adopting them.” Aishwarya concluded.