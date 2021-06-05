World Environment Day 2021: Kareena, Ajay Devgn and other B-Towners support awareness campaign

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bollywood biggies including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Shilpa Shetty among others have come together to support an awareness campaign.

They took to their Instagram accounts and prayed for a better tomorrow.

Sharing a picture, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay!”

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting in peace in a lush greenery and wrote, “Meditate – Some answers are found on the ‘inner net’. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video of Taimur and wrote, “Protect Heal Love.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect. Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference. THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE??”

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “On #WorldEnvironmentDay I would like to share these pictures which I took while shooting for ANEK in the North East of India. This road led us to Khasi Hills, and then a kilometre of trek to reach the shoot location where no 4 by 4 could attempt. Recently, a 100 million old fossils of sauropod dinosaurs were discovered at the same place. Our country has a lot of such untouched destinations. Let’s preserve this. It’s precious!”