World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff Shares Motivational Video Showcasing His Approach Toward Saving the Planet

New Delhi: As we celebrate World Environment Day on June 5th, let's take a moment to acknowledge Jackie Shroff's unwavering efforts in promoting environmental awareness and creating a positive impact on our planet. Often seen with his trademark accessory - a potted plant, at various events, celebrations, and even gatherings, we know Jackie definitely is an avid environment activist.

Uber cool and iconic actor Jackie Shroff has been a vocal participant in making a positive impact on the environment and inspired millions with his charisma and unreal persona. Jackie who is seen actively taking part to spark a change took to his social media shares a video of his throwback plant moments and captioned it saying,’’ Go green, Breathe Clean!’’

Talking about Environment Day Jackie said, “Nature is our lifeline, and it's our duty to protect it. Let's join hands together and plot a plant today.”

Jackie regularly shares insightful posts, heartfelt videos, and inspiring messages to educate and encourage others to take action. Recently his son, Tiger Shroff posted a picture of Jackie Shroff in a garland of plant pots, and tagged him as ‘Captain Planet’.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Jackie continues to make significant strides in the entertainment industry. He recently delivered an impressive performance alongside actor Sunil Shetty in the film "Hunter" and now we wait for his upcoming movie "Jailer" alongside the legendary actor Rajnikanth. As he continues to leave his mark in both the entertainment industry and the world of philanthropy, we extend our best wishes to him this Environment Day! Jackie Shroff’s Unconventional Approach to Saving the Planet Sparks an Inspiration for the Youth.