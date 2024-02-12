World Epilepsy Day: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Suffering Amid Career Aspirations

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh has always put her strong foot forward in her work despite dealing with Epilepsy. Time and again Fatima has been vocal about her Epilepsy and also spreads awareness about the same. On this World Epilepsy Day, its time to reminisce her thoughts about Epilepsy and how it pushes her to work harder.

Almost a couple of years ago, Fatima was asked if epilepsy affected her career aspirations, to which she said, "I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder." The actress also said that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

Fatima has been vocal about her struggle with epilepsy, how she has been coping with it, and what should and should not be done by an epilepsy patient. The actress always faced it with sheer courage and has always encouraged the people suffering form it to tackle it.

On the work front, Fatima will be next in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'. Moreover, she is also shooting in Punjab for her upcoming 'Ul Jalool Ishq' with Vijay Varma.