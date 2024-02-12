trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720704
NewsLifestylePeople
FATIMA SANA SHAIKH

World Epilepsy Day: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Suffering Amid Career Aspirations

Fatima has been vocal about her struggle with epilepsy, how she has been coping with it, and what should and should not be done by an epilepsy patient. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World Epilepsy Day: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Suffering Amid Career Aspirations Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh has always put her strong foot forward in her work despite dealing with Epilepsy. Time and again Fatima has been vocal about her Epilepsy and also spreads awareness about the same. On this World Epilepsy Day, its time to reminisce her thoughts about Epilepsy and how it pushes her to work harder. 

Almost a couple of years ago, Fatima was asked if epilepsy affected her career aspirations, to which she said, "I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder." The actress also said that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

Fatima has been vocal about her struggle with epilepsy, how she has been coping with it, and what should and should not be done by an epilepsy patient. The actress always faced it with sheer courage and has always encouraged the people suffering form it to tackle it. 

On the work front, Fatima will be next in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'. Moreover, she is also shooting in Punjab for her upcoming 'Ul Jalool Ishq' with Vijay Varma.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'