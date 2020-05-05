हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Hand Hygiene Day

World Hand Hygiene Day: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao stress on clean hands

Mumbai: Actresses Hema Malini and Amrita Rao have come together to raise awareness about hand hygiene.

"Hand hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the COVID-19 virus. Many people still think coronavirus is a viral-like cold and flu. While they cover their nose and mouth diligently, they are not at all sensitive about sanitising their hands," said Amrita.

"It's high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial," she added.

The actresses have united for the initiative by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5.

"It is important to make hand washing a daily habit. Good hand washing with a soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. I would be happy if this effort is able to bring a difference in the lives of the many people," said Amrita.

 

