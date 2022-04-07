New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ big ticket historical ‘Prithviraj’, has been roped in by the nited Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a partner on World Health Day 2022 (April 7).

Manushi, who was earlier enrolled in a medical college and was studying to become a doctor is very excited to team up with UNDP. The actress dropped out after becoming Miss World in 2017 but is passionate about social and health issues. Expressing her gratitude to be be able to work with UDP, Manushi said, “It is a huge honour for me to be associating with United Nations Development Programme on several important issues that needs our immediate attention. UNDP is doing ground-breaking work across the world on healthcare and immunization. I will do my best to rally audience’s and bring attention to these important issues.”

She further added, “Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect lives and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to spread this message across the length and the breadth of the country. I want to work relentlessly to drive home UNDP’s agenda for India in the months to come, starting with World Health Day today. Working and caring for others gives me a lot of joy so I’m thrilled to partner with UNDP and lend a helping hand to those in need.”

UNDP has closely followed her impactful work on diverse issues. From advocating for menstrual hygiene and HIV/AIDS through ‘Project Shakti’, to being actively engaged with several social causes including gender-based violence and COVID-19 awareness campaigns, they have witnessed the creative ways through which Manushi has drawn fans and audience’s attention to topical causes. She will work with UNDP starting from World Health Day and also on the World Immunization Week on 7th April 2022 and from 24th to 30th April 2022 respectively.