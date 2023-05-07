World Laughter Day 2023: Times Rashmika Mandanna Swayed Us With Her Infectious Smile- Pics

New Delhi: Often called as the film industry’s national crush, actress Rashmika Mandanna who is famously known for her bubbly nature, has the most infectious smile. Keeping her social media game on point always, Rashmika has had her fans all invested with her majestic looks.

Rashmika Mandanna's smile is something that has always taken the internet by storm. The diva has always made a buzz with her smiling pictures on the social media universe while making everyone go crazy behind it. As we celebrate World Laughter Day today, here's a look at some of her pictures showcasing her adorable which are loved by her fans with on social media.

See the pictures here

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun. She was last seen in ‘goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati.