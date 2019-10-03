World Mental Health Week: Tackling it early prevents depression, says Aamir Khan

New Delhi: Spreading awareness about mental health, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media handles and shared a thoughtful post on how emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene.

As World Mental Health Week kicks off, Aamir tweeted: “#worldmentalhealthweek2019: Emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise also can beat stress. Tackling it early prevents Depression. Anyone can suffer from Depression. Timely help works. #Drharish139.”

October 10 is marked as the World Mental Health Day globally to educate and create awareness about the stigma associated with it.

It is observed by the World Federation for Mental Health, World Health Organization, and member organizations of WFMH.

World Mental Health Day is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On the work front, Aamir is these days busy working on his upcoming project titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks's 1994 hit 'Forrest Gump'.

The actor will reportedly be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan once again after '3 Idiots'. The film will be helmed by 'Secret Superstar' fame filmmaker Advait Chandan.