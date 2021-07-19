Worth every sore muscle: Farhan Akhtar shares epic transformation pics for 'Toofan', fans are in awe!

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Farhan Akhtar, who came out with his latest release 'Toofan' on July 16, recently took to Instagram to share pictures of the different looks he had to embody for the hit film. In the movie, Farhan plays the role of Aziz Ali, a local goon that adopts boxing and later takes it up professionally. To get into shape for the role, Farhan had to undergo intense training which fans can now witness in his latest post.

The actor had to change his body shape, physique thrice in over 18 months which is not an easy feat. In the first picture, we see Farhan with a toned body, flaunting his six-pack abs whereas, in the second pic, he looks relatively larger and with visible weight gain. In the third pic, however, he takes the audiences' breath away with his perfect, ripped athletic body.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes - @samir_jaura @drewnealpt @anand.physio".

Check out his amazing transformation:

'Toofaan' is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh have previously teamed up for the successful "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" in 2013. "Toofaan" dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.