Kartik Aaryan

Writer Apurva Asrani lauds Anubhav Sinha for supporting Kartik Aaryan, recalls his blog on Sushant Singh Rajput

Kartik Aaryan recently was in the news for being controversially dropped from Karan Johar's upcoming production "Dostana 2".

Writer Apurva Asrani lauds Anubhav Sinha for supporting Kartik Aaryan, recalls his blog on Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani took to social media on Friday evening to share his respect for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has called out an alleged campaign going on against Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

"I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better," Apurva Asrani tweeted.

His tweet came in reaction to a tweet by Anubhav Sinha the day before, which reads: "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

In April, Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2".

In April, Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

Kartik has refrained from commenting on the issue till now.

 

