Writer Kanika Dhillon trends for sharp replies to netizens after she gets mistaken for coronavirus-positive Kanika Kapoor on Twitter

New Delhi: After singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus, writer Kanika Dhillon’s Twitter feed was suddenly filled with hate messages from netizens as users mistook her for Kanika Kapoor and said she “should be jailed”. However, the writer appeared in no mood to let it go lightly and hit back with a sharp reply after which, the Twitter user deleted his post.

“Sir, virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! (Sir, the virus has hit your brains... will you send every Kanika to jail? Your name is Sooraj, but brain is dark. Light up your mind... spread love - sit at home... wash your hands with soap)," she wrote.

Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/IkWOLIpT9U — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 20, 2020

Another Twitter user also tagged her in his tweet, after which she replied back by saying:

Har-har Mahadev apki bio mein likha hai!! Bholenaath keh rahe hain moonh diya- khoob chalaya! Haath diya- khoob chalaya ..dimaag ko cold storage mein rakkhe ho kya?!!! Udhaar dilwa dein- toh apne aap ! #CoronaCrisis se milke ladiye! https://t.co/wyYlg6faA9 — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 21, 2020

Kanika Dhillon is the writer of films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ and Netflix's ‘Guilty’. She earlier worked as an Assistant Director in ‘Om Shanti Om’ and also has films such as ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Ra One’ to her credits.

Meanwhile, ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor revealed she is coronavirus-positive on Friday after she returned from UK trip. She has been criticised for her irresponsible behaviour for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties in Lucknow.