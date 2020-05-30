हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Cena

WWE wrestler John Cena posts Ranveer Singh's picture, calls him 'Stone Cold Singh'

This is not the first time Cena has shared a Bollywood personality's photograph on his profile. 

WWE wrestler John Cena posts Ranveer Singh&#039;s picture, calls him &#039;Stone Cold Singh&#039;

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh had a good laugh after WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena posted a photograph of the Bollywood's livewire, calling him "Stone Cold Singh."

In March, Ranveer had shared a photograph where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks. Cena has picked out that image now and, sharing it on his Instagram profile, has captioned it "Stone Cold Singh".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Ranveer took to the comment section and simply wrote: "Hahahaha".

This is not the first time Cena has shared a Bollywood personality's photograph on his profile. He has previously posted pictures of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz.

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial "'83". The actor will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

 

Tags:
John CenaWWE wrestlerRanveer SinghStone ColdJohn Cena Instagram
Next
Story

Maniesh Paul aids his domestic help and 40 other migrant workers to reach their native place
  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M3S

One year of Modi government's second term completed today, achieved big achievements