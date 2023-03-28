'Yaad Aati Hai' Song: Harrdy Sandhu Teams Up With Abhishek Singh To Offer Tribute To IAS Officers

New Delhi: As 2023 progresses, the multi-talented actor Abhishek Singh is all set to impress music aficionados once again, as he joins forces with none other than the musical maestro ‘Harrdy Sandhu’ along with beautiful Asmita Sood. The soul-stirring ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ shows the tall, dark and handsome actor in a dashing avatar. Abhishek Singh has delighted us with his charismatic presence earlier in spectacular music videos and the recent one tops the charts effortlessly.

Abhishek Singh has proven his caliber consistently, as the music videos featuring him have set new records of viewership, thanks to his fantastic personality and superior acting skills that instantly connect with audiences all over. ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ has him collaborating with Harrdy Sandhu, who is one of the most popular and loved names in the Indian music industry! It’s great to witness the IAS officer rising through the ranks of success in the field of entertainment. Abhishek has undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after actors to feature in top-rated music videos in the country repeatedly!

An excited Abhishek shared, “It's great to be a part of such a melodious song – Yaad Aati Hai. This is the fifth music video that I am a part of and I am truly thrilled with the entire experience! Harrdy is like my brother and collaborating with him has been nothing short of amazing. We are absolutely confident that this soulful composition and the video rendition will be loved and cherished by music lovers all over the world. This video is a tribute to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.”

Harrdy Sandhu said, “'Yaad Aati Hai' is a tale about love and longing that will move every listener. I am very excited as this track marks my first collaboration with Abhishek Singh who is nothing less than a brother to me. Although it is a simple song, I am confident it will resonate with the audience because the lyrics are very deep and impactful.”