New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam and director husband Aditya Dhar have been on a spiritual spree of visiting Shaktipeeths across the country for the last few days. They shared photos on Instagram and fans thronged their timelines to shower them with amazing comments.

Recently, Yami Gautam shared their photos from Baglamukhi Mata Mandir in Himachal Pradesh. She captioned the post reading: Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicentre of divine strength & faith.

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the post and commented: Amazing.

Starting from Dev Bhoomi - Himachal Pradesh's famous Naina Devi temple, they next went to Jwala Devi Mandir for the divine darshan of the goddess. Lastly, they headed to Baglamukhi Mata Mandir and shared photos from each of their visits on social media.

Yami and Aditya got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, helmed by Dhar as a debutant director.

Yami Her film `A Thursday` was released this year and earned her a lot of appreciation. She was seen alongside Neha Dhupia in the film. Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, `A Thursday` was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Yami was last seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi and A Thursday, which got her a lot of appreciation. She will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial Lost with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam.

She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2.