Yami Gautam Birthday: A Look At Upcoming Films Of Vicky Donor Star

NEW DELHI: Yami Gautam has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with movies like 'Kaabil', 'Vicky Donor', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'A Thursday', 'Lost', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and the recently released, 'OMG 2'.

With her excellent film choices, and content driven work, the actress is now looking at an even more excitng lineup of upcoming projects, that fans are waiting with a bated breath for.

With four 100 crore films under her belt, this actress has given a variety of films and etched a place in the hearts of many. Be it playing the role of a teacher or her recently released, 'OMG 2' portrayed lawyer, she always showcased her versatility and has always been as an actor of substance.

The actress will be now next seen in a caper comedy film, 'Dhoom Dhaam', alongside Prateek Gandhi. This movie will give fans a chance to watch their favourite actor on screen doing a comedy movie for the second time, after 'Bala'.

Untitled Project

She recently took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she wwrapped shooting for an untitled project in Kashmir, also calling it one of the most important films of her career. She also promised to announce the project soon.

With a super successful 2023, the actress is the only one in the industry to have given a theatre and OTT sucess with 'OMG 2' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', respectively. Her versatility has stunned audiences each time with all her many different roles.

This has undoubtedly increased the anticipation among audiences as they get ready to view Yami Gautam back on the silver screen in 2024.

In the meantime, her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife and actor Yami Gautam. Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a string of throwback pictures of the 'Kaabil' actor which he captioned, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!."

In one of the pictures, Yami could be seen working out in a saree. He also shared a picture in which the couple could be seen performing a Pooja ceremony.

Soon after he shared the post, friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the 'OMG 2' actor.