Yami Gautam Dhar Talks About Embracing The Magic Of OTT And Theatrical Experiences

Yami Gautam Dhar has truly owned the year 2024. She delivered a fabulous performance in action-thriller Article 370 and received unanimous praise for the film from the audience and critic alike.

She also embraced motherhood, which is yet another cherished moment for the actress. Proving her mettle at the box office, Yami has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, demonstrating her ability to shoulder a film to success single-handedly.

As Yami received the Female Performer of the Year award for her film Article 370, the film also won the prestigious Film of the Year award.

In a recent interview session, The actress spoke about the relevance of cinema in theaters and on OTT platforms, as well as her performance across varied mediums. Yami said, "The first love will always be cinema. The idea of film watching was to experience it in a dark theatre, where what the director has created takes you away from your daily life into a completely new world, immersing you fully. That charm can never be replaced, no matter how much cost-cutting happens.''

She further added, "As an actor, I will try to balance both. If my films perform well on both mediums, then why not? Because my acting will not change whether it’s for OTT or for the big theatre. Films should be made with the thought that the majority of people will watch them, everyone will watch them."

On Professional front, Yami boasts an exciting lineup with Dhoom Dhaam, promising yet another stellar chapter in her career.