Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam felicitated by BSF in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Actress Yami Gautam was given a memento and felicitated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Amritsar for her performance in the hit film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"BSF is the first line of defence of our country and it gives me immense pride to have met them in person and be in their company. It was kind of them leaving me overwhelmed to have given me this love and to the team," said Yami, who visited Amritsar for the celebration of Republic Day on January 26.

The 30-year-old actress added that wherever the cast has travelled with the film, "especially meeting the men who serve our country have showered us with a great deal of appreciation and love. They have been unanimously happy with the essay of those in the armed forces and the incredible role they play in our society". 

"Uri..." is based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

It also stars actors Vicky Kaushal, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

