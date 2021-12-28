Yami Gautam opens up on suffering from ‘keratosis pilaris’, says it took years to develop ‘confidence’

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam opened up in an Instagram post about skin disease ‘keratosis pilaris’ that she has been suffering from since her teenage years. The actress opened up that there is no cure for it and that it took her years to wear her confidence and not be bothered about her skin.

Sharing a long, Instagram post with a series of her unedited pictures Yami wrote, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself).”

Elaborating on what Keratosis-Pilaris is Yami wrote, “For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

Talking about battling insecurities and accepting herself with all her flaws, the ‘Bhoot Police’ actress wrote, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful A special thanks to my amazing team”.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’.

Live TV

#mute